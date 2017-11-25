Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters off Stuart - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters off Stuart

STUART, Fla. -- The Coast Guard rescued three people from a 27-foot boat taking on water on Saturday.

The boat was 8 miles east of Stuart.

A good Samaritan reported the incident.

A Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew arrived, dewatered the boat and escorted them to Sandsprit Park.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.