Driver tries to cut into Trump's motorcade - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Driver tries to cut into Trump's motorcade

A driver tried to cut into President Trump's motorcade on Saturday.

Reporters caught the incident on camera.

The alleged perpetrator drove the red van that you see to the right of the black SUV's.

President Trump was on his way back to Mar-a-Lago resort, after visiting the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

A pool reporter says that law enforcement stopped the van and the driver then made some obscene gestures.

The president is now back at Mar-a-Lago.
 

