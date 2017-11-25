2 Injured in possible Florida Turnpike shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Injured in possible Florida Turnpike shooting

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a possible road rage incident led to a shooting that wounded a man and a woman on Florida's Turnpike.

Sgt. Kim Montes said in a news release that the shooting happened about 10:15 a.m. Saturday near Winter Garden. Troopers are looking for the suspect shooter, who is in a gray Toyota Camry.

The victims were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and an update on their conditions wasn't immediately available. Montes said both were shot.

Montes did not immediately say why officials believe road rage may have triggered the shooting. No further details were immediately available.

Montes said all lanes of the turnpike are open, adding that no one is permitted to stop along the roadway while the investigation is underway.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.