Soccer field dedicated to memory of 11-year-old - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Soccer field dedicated to memory of 11-year-old

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The 11-year-old who died last year from a food allergy now has a soccer field named in his memory.

Almost a year to the day after Oakley Debbs had a fatal allergic reaction, the athletic park at The Palm Beach Recreation Center was dedicated to his memory.

Oakley's mother, Merill Debbs, who started the Red Sneakers for Oakley organization after his death, said this was what Oakley would have wanted.

"Oakley loved soccer more than any other sport. He also loved football, he was the quarterback. But he also loved his friends too, and to have people here to support a sport that brings everyone together would mean so much to him," she said.

Hundreds joined in for the first event at the newly-christened "Oakley Debbs Memorial Field".

