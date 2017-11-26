2 Dead in high-speed Wellington crash

Tuesday, November 21 2017 3:51 AM EST2017-11-21 08:51:06 GMT
Wednesday, November 22 2017 12:59 PM EST2017-11-22 17:59:45 GMT
The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.
The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.
WELLINGTON, Fla. -- Two people died in a high speed crash Saturday night in Wellington.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) says a 2013 Chevy Camaro was traveling southbound on South Shore Boulevard in the 3600 block at a high rate of speed on Saturday at 11:34 p.m.
According to PBSO, the driver, 19-year-old Dana McWilliams of Bethany, Connecticut, lost control of her vehicle and drove onto the center median.
Once the vehicle entered the median, it struck several trees and came to final rest several hundred feet from the initial impact.
Both McWilliams and her front seat passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. The rear seat passenger, 24-year-old Elaine Halloran of Wellington, was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center for serious/critical injuries.
PBSO says both people who died were not wearing seat belts. Halloran was wearing a seat belt in the back seat.