Man arrested in deadly sword attack - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man arrested in deadly sword attack

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- A person was killed in Lake Worth on Saturday and a suspect is in custody.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Palm Beach Fire Rescue received a 911 call stating a person covered in blood was lying next to the railroad tracks north of 7th Avenue N.

Authorities found a three foot sword near a deceased person with visible injuries consistent with a violent attack.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and detained a person of interest. Deputies arrested 51-year-old George C. Livingston for 2nd Degree Murder.

