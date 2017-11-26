Supporters, protesters send off President Trump - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Supporters, protesters send off President Trump

Supporters and protesters lined Southern Boulevard shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday when President Donald Trump's motorcade shut down the road as he headed toward the airport.

The president spent five days in Palm Beach for Thanksgiving weekend.

“We’re out here to greet him and tell him thank you and he’s doing a great job," Dan Ray said. "Show him that he has supporters.”

When the motorcade came over the bridge from the Winter White House, supporters greeted the president at Flagler, cheering and waving at him.

People waved flags and held signs saying 'Trump Strong,' 'Hilary for prison,' 'Puppies for Trump,' among other slogans.

Further down Southern Boulevard outside Dreher Park, protesters booed as the motorcade passed by.

Some of their signs had large printed words like 'Shame,' 'Corrupt,' and 'Liar.'

“I think we all need to make sure that people still know that this displeasure is still out there," said Alex Newell Taylor, of Women's March Florida.
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.