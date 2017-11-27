Prince Harry, Meghan Markle engaged - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle engaged

LONDON (AP) — Britain's royal palace says Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are engaged and will marry in the spring of 2018.

The announcement came Monday from the office of Harry's father, Prince Charles.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month. It says 36-year-old Markle has met Queen Elizabeth II, and Harry also has received the blessing of Markle's parents.

Harry, 33, is fifth in line to the British throne.

