Suspect charged with stalking in Port St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspect charged with stalking in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie police have arrested a man spotted lurking outside a woman's home last week. 

Investigators said the suspect, identified as Julio Hernandez Cepero, saw the victim at a store and thought she was pretty.

Police said Cepero then followed the victim home, walked around her house and then continued to go back to her home until he was caught by police. 

Cepero was booked early Saturday morning on prowling, stalking and trespassing charges.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.