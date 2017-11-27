5 Dogs rescued from Port St. Lucie home - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

5 Dogs rescued from Port St. Lucie home

Port St. Lucie Police and Animal Control said they rescued five dogs Sunday night after the animals were abandoned at a filthy home.

According to a news release, police went to the 4900 block of NW Ever Road at about 6:20 p.m. for reports that multiple dogs have been left at the home.

Whe officers arrived, they saw three pit bulls in poor condition that were staring out of the windows of the home.

Police entered and discovered two more dogs, which appeared to be very ill and extremely emaciated.

Inside the home police found the house to be in deplorable condition with trash, animal feces and bugs covering the majority of the interior.

The home had holes in the walls, which appeared to be caused by the dogs trying eat through the walls in an attempt to escape the house.

Animal Control used Hazmat gear to enter the home and rescued the five pit bulls.

The dogs were taken to the Veterinarian Medical Center of St. Lucie County for treatment and are in stable condition. They have now transferred to the St. Lucie County Humane Society.

Police said they believe the dogs have been in the home for up to 30 days.

No arrests have been made, but police said this is an ongoing criminal investigation.

