Man arrested for cutting down mango trees

A Boynton Beach man is accused of cutting down two mango trees without permission in a neighborhood. He’s facing one count of felony criminal mischief for cutting down those trees.

Boynton Beach Police say a woman reported Harvey Matlin cutting down two mango trees with a lawn service company in the Royal on the Green community on Nov. 25.

The woman said she watched Matlin direct the lawn service workers to the back of the building and could see him moving branches as they fell when the workers cut the trees.

All that remains of the two 8-year-old mango trees are the stumps and a couple of offshoots.

The community vice president told officers Matlin’s wife called the day before to request the trees be cut down. His wife was told she did not have permission to cut them down, the arrest report states.

The community VP said “tree issues” had been going on for years. 

When officers spoke with Matlin, he reportedly admitted to cutting down the trees. He mentioned it was at his wife’s request, according to officers. 

The woman told officers she’s willing to testify in court about witnessing the incident. 

Damage to the trees is estimated to cost $2,000. Matlin was released from the Palm Beach County Jail on Nov. 26 on $3,000 bond.

