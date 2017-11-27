Gardens Mall on lockdown, police confirm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gardens Mall on lockdown, police confirm

The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens is on lockdown. 

Palm Beach Gardens Police confirm they are working an incident at the mall, and that the mall is on lockdown.

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue says they have not been called out to the mall. 

People on Twitter and Facebook are reporting that they are at the mall and are hiding inside stores.

This is the second incident at the mall this month. The mall was on lockdown on Nov. 17 when a shooting happened outside the mall in the parking lot. 

WPTV has crews on the way and will update this story when more information is available.

