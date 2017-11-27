Gardens Mall lockdown ends, police confirm

Tuesday, November 21 2017 3:51 AM EST2017-11-21 08:51:06 GMT
The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.
The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens was on lockdown Monday evening. The lockdown has been lifted.
Palm Beach Gardens Police confirm they were working an incident at the mall, and that the mall was on lockdown.
Gardens Police said in a press conference that they never ordered a lockdown of the mall. They say individual stores may have locked down, but the department never issued a lockdown order for the entire mall.
Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue says they have not been called out to the mall.
People on Twitter and Facebook were reporting that they are at the mall and are hiding inside stores.
