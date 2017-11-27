Gardens Mall lockdown ends, police confirm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gardens Mall lockdown ends, police confirm

 

The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens was on lockdown Monday evening. The lockdown has been lifted.

Palm Beach Gardens Police confirm they were working an incident at the mall, and that the mall was on lockdown.

Gardens Police said in a press conference that they never ordered a lockdown of the mall. They say individual stores may have locked down, but the department never issued a lockdown order for the entire mall. 

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue says they have not been called out to the mall. 

People on Twitter and Facebook were reporting that they are at the mall and are hiding inside stores.

This is the second incident at the mall this month. The mall was on lockdown on Nov. 17 when a shooting happened outside the mall in the parking lot. 

WPTV has crews on the way and will update this story when more information is available.

 

In lockdown in the back of Gap at the mall everyone is somewhere different

A post shared by Lisa (@lisahlaw) on

