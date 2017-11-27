Mother fights off man trying to assault her

Tuesday, November 21 2017 3:51 AM EST2017-11-21 08:51:06 GMT
Wednesday, November 22 2017 12:59 PM EST2017-11-22 17:59:45 GMT
The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.
Parents frightened to hear what a mother went through Sunday evening while at Commons Park in Royal Palm Beach.
"It's a mother's worst nightmare." Another parent told NewsChannel 5, "Definitely scary to hear."
Sheriff's deputies said the woman told them she was at the park with her one-year-old child when they went to the restroom. When the woman walked out of the bathroom stall, a man was coming out of the stall next to her.
She told detectives the man, 20-year-old Carlos Andresil, offered her money for sex, not once, but twice. When she refused, she told deputies the man grabbed her and pushed her into the stall.
She said she fought back, screaming and hitting him. The woman and her baby, who was in a stroller escaped. She called for help.
"Thank goodness she was able to get away and I'm glad that they apprehended him." "Good for her for actually fighting him off. You always hope that that would be your reaction and outcome, really scary," a parent said.
Andresil is charged with attempted sexual battery and kidnapping. He went before a judge Monday morning. The judge set bond at 50 thousand dollars.