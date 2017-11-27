Mobile vs. computer purchases on Cyber Monday

The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.

The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.

Haitians relieved to stay in US for now, upset status to end

Haitians relieved to stay in US for now, upset status to end

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

As many as 25,000 bugs could be living in your Christmas tree! Score one for #TeamArtificial.

As many as 25,000 bugs could be living in your Christmas tree! Score one for #TeamArtificial.

Your real Christmas tree is probably full of bugs

Your real Christmas tree is probably full of bugs

The topic arose during Sunday's competition when a fan-submitted question asked why it's important for men and women to work together to address the issue of sexual misconduct.

The topic arose during Sunday's competition when a fan-submitted question asked why it's important for men and women to work together to address the issue of sexual misconduct.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.

Julie Hershman is making a list, checking it twice, and then clicking just once.

For the busy working mom - online shopping during the holidays isn’t just about deals - it’s also about convenience.

“You don’t have to drive, it saves a lot of time, economical, very simple,” Hershman says.

Shoppers aren’t the only ones looking for steals on Cyber Monday.

“Realize that this puts a target on your back on this special day,” says Alan Crowetz, WPTV's Internet Security expert with Infostream.

With more people set to use their mobile devices to shop than ever before, we asked Crowetz if there's a difference between mobile and desktop shopping.

“They are very similar in security, just watch out.”

His biggest concern are the shopping apps and the permissions they ask for, like access to your Facebook friend lists, or location services.

“You don’t have to be a computer expert to at least ask ‘Why does it need this, why does it need that, does it sound fishy?’”

If you’re using a mobile device, be careful of public WiFi - Crowetz says hackers can easily fake access points.

“You should always be careful about that, considering turning the Wi-Fi off and using your cellular data if you have to,” he says.

Also, before you click yes on that checkout form remember- the less info you give, the better.

“If it is required that I give something that I consider personal information that’s above and beyond to buy a product, that’s enough of a deal breaker sometimes where I won’t do that.”

His other concern - impulse buying.

“With the desktop you’re more likely to do more research and comparison that isn’t quite as easy with the mobile device.”

Overall, Crowetz added be a skeptical online shopper.

He also says to look out for the lock icon in the browser bar when you’re completing your purchase.