Charity donates 100 bikes to Belle Glade kids

A bike might look nothing more than just two wheels but to families living in poverty, it can mean the world to a child.

A local organization is making sure that's possible for kids this holiday season.

On Monday, staff and volunteers with Jack the Bike Man's bike charity loaded up 100 bikes -- all refurbished -- and delivered it all to kids in need out in Belle Glade.

The bikes will be going to students at Lake View Middle School, which will distribute the bikes to students throughout the holiday season.

Jack Hairston has been running the non-profit charity for 10 years and delivers at least 2,000 bicycles to schools and organizations across South Florida during the holidays. They're gearing up for a busy season.

"It's the only mode of transportation for many many people. And now, these kids are gonna have their own transportation," said Hairston. "A bike means freedom. There's something about being able to say 'this is my bike.' This is probably going be the only thing some of these kids are going to own."

The charity is planning a fundraiser for its 10th anniversary on Saturday, December 16 at 6 p.m. at Sailfish Club in Palm Beach. They plan to auction off rare, vintage bicycles to help keep the operation going for years to come. To RSVP, call 561-832-0071 or 561-832-0072 -- or go to www.jackthebikeman.org/rsvp.

Jack the Bike Man is always in need of donations of new or used bicycles -- especially bicycles for small children -- to be distributed this holiday season. To donate, click here for more information.

