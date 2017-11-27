Stuart police looking for thief suspect - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Stuart police looking for thief suspect

Stuart Police are looking to identify a female who they say took an elderly man's wallet from the checkout counter at Publix. 

The incident happened at the Publix store located at 1501 NW Federal Highway. 

Police say the suspect concealed the wallet and exited the store. 

Anyone who identifies the woman is asked to contact Ofc. David Jacobson at 772-287-1122.

