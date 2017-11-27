Man arrested for stalking woman

The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.

The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.

Haitians relieved to stay in US for now, upset status to end

Haitians relieved to stay in US for now, upset status to end

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

As many as 25,000 bugs could be living in your Christmas tree! Score one for #TeamArtificial.

As many as 25,000 bugs could be living in your Christmas tree! Score one for #TeamArtificial.

Your real Christmas tree is probably full of bugs

Your real Christmas tree is probably full of bugs

The topic arose during Sunday's competition when a fan-submitted question asked why it's important for men and women to work together to address the issue of sexual misconduct.

The topic arose during Sunday's competition when a fan-submitted question asked why it's important for men and women to work together to address the issue of sexual misconduct.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.

What were his intentions?

That’s the question a Port St. Lucie wants answered about a complete stranger, arrested for allegedly stalking her following a shopping trip.

We’re not identifying the woman because she is in fear for her safety.

November 17, the woman said she went to the Dollar Store for a quick shopping trip, and went straight home.

Surveillance cameras on her home captured a white mini-van passing her shortly after she pulled into her driveway. Minutes later, a man appears on her surveillance cameras lurking around her property. Police identified the man as Julio Hernandez-Cepero.

She called Port St. Lucie Police, and officers made a suspicious person report, but could not identify the stranger.

Days later, police checked the surveillance video at the Dollar Store and say they found images of the same man that was captured on camera at the woman’s home.

A week after his first alleged unwanted visit to the woman's property, the woman said he came back.

“We were leaving. When we were leaving is when we saw the van,” the woman said. “Definitely not a good feeling.”

She says Cepero's van was parked in the same place neighbors told her it was parked during the first incident.

The woman says her boyfriend immediately reacted and drove around the car to try to get the tag number. He also tried to block him from leaving.

The woman said Cepero came out of a wooded area and got into the car. He managed to drive away.

“That’s when he took off and we ended up following him.”

The woman says she and her boyfriend stayed on the phone for nearly 15 minutes until police arrived and arrested Cepero.

An arrest report shows Cepero thought the woman was pretty, wanted to meet her and couldn’t stop thinking about her,.

“I don’t understand how peeking through my windows is supposed to make me interested,” the woman said.

Monday, WPTV went to Cepero’s home to see if he wanted to speak in his defense. He told WPTV he’s obtained an attorney and called himself innocent.

Cepero has posted bond.

Because of that, the woman says she is not letting her guard down.

“To feel unsafe in your own home? It’s just a gut wrenching experience.”

The woman also says she is typically very alert, but still did not notice she was allegedly being followed. She hopes other women will learn from her experience and be extremely aware of their surroundings.

An attorney for Cepero, James Regan, said on Twitter “I represent Julio Hernandez Cepero. He will plead not guilty and is presumed innocent. He has no further comment at this time."

