Gun sale goes wrong at Gardens Mall

The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.

The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.

Haitians relieved to stay in US for now, upset status to end

Haitians relieved to stay in US for now, upset status to end

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

As many as 25,000 bugs could be living in your Christmas tree! Score one for #TeamArtificial.

As many as 25,000 bugs could be living in your Christmas tree! Score one for #TeamArtificial.

The topic arose during Sunday's competition when a fan-submitted question asked why it's important for men and women to work together to address the issue of sexual misconduct.

The topic arose during Sunday's competition when a fan-submitted question asked why it's important for men and women to work together to address the issue of sexual misconduct.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.

For the second time in 10 days, panicked shoppers inside The Gardens Mall. This time, a gun transaction turned violent in the mall parking lot, leading to potentially two armed people running through the mall.



Jen Constanzo followed a janitor to safety Monday.



“We left our purses and our phones and pretty much everything and ran into the back office with her,” Constanzo said.

Police never put the mall on lockdown, but according to shoppers, some stores locked their doors with customers inside.

“We kept hearing booms and we thought it was shots fired but it was just doors slamming,” Constanzo said.

Monday at 5 p.m., police say three people from out of town agreed to meet at the mall to sell a gun.

The mall is a halfway point. A fight broke out in a car in the parking lot and two of the people ran through the mall, and into a car. They haven’t been found.

The third person involved told police there was a handgun with the two who got away.

Two Friday's ago, police say a man fired at a white Audi in the mall parking lot outside of the food court. Two men were charged in the November 17 incident.

Andrew: “Was there a heightened response to this considering what happened earlier this month here?”

Major Ed Guillen from the PBG Police Department said, “No. The response is what we do here in Palm Beach Gardens. We train, make sure that our public is safe and especially during this holiday time, we know it’s going to be busy. We train heavily for these kinds of situations.”



Stuart Kaplan, a former FBI agent, says if you find yourself in a potential life threatening situation in a public place, like a mall, do your best to get out.



“Hopefully we can take away that we are not immune from something happening here at home and we need to pay more attention to ourselves, to the people we’re with and also have a plan in place.”

No one was hurt, and police haven’t arrested anyone.



The mall later reopened for regular business

There was another shooting in the Gardens Mall, this is where I work. Second shooting within the same month. Leave my mall alone!!!! — Amber (@AmberSatriano) November 27, 2017

Gardens Police say they never ordered a lockdown of the mall. Say individual stores may have locked down, but the department never issued a lockdown order for the entire mall. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/ban8k9m7jA — Jason Hackett (@JHackettWPTV) November 27, 2017

ANOTHER INCIDENT HAPPENING RIGHT NOW IN THE GARDENS MALL.... WTF



NOT SURE WHAT IT IS... — Kozmo Koz (@KoZMoKoZ) November 27, 2017