Indian River to announce 2 arrests in homicide - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Indian River to announce 2 arrests in homicide

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said they hold a news conference Tuesday to announce two arrests in connection with a homicide that occurred Oct. 30.

Sheriff Deryl Loar will speak at 10:30 a.m. at the sheriff's office located on 41st Avenue.

The sheriff's office investigated a suspicious death of a woman on Oct. 30, but it is unclear if that is related to the case. 

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.