Girl disappears in middle of the night

The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.

Haitians relieved to stay in US for now, upset status to end

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

As many as 25,000 bugs could be living in your Christmas tree! Score one for #TeamArtificial.

Your real Christmas tree is probably full of bugs

The topic arose during Sunday's competition when a fan-submitted question asked why it's important for men and women to work together to address the issue of sexual misconduct.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.

A mother made an emotional plea for the return of her three-year-old daughter Monday evening.

Mariah Woods's mother says she last saw her daughter around 11 Sunday night.

She said her boyfriend saw the toddler around midnight when she got up and he told her to go back to bed.

They discovered her daughter missing around 6:30 Monday morning.

An extensive search has been underway, centering from the woman's trailer on Dawson Cabin Road in Onslow County, North Carolina.

Multiple helicopters have been used in that effort, along with deputies and firefighters from at least four volunteer fire departments.

So far, there has been no sign of the little girl and her mother Kristy is distraught. "If anybody knows where she is at or any information, just please call the sheriff's department or notify anybody. She could be anywhere. She is very sweet loving girl. Long brown hair, blue eyes. Goes by Mariah. She has walking difficulties, so please, if anybody sees her. She is three-years-old, please notify them."

Several media outlets have reported that the FBI is now involved in the case.

The WPTV web team contributed to this report.