Girl disappears in middle of the night

Girl disappears in middle of the night

A mother made an emotional plea for the return of her three-year-old daughter Monday evening.

Mariah Woods's mother says she last saw her daughter around 11 Sunday night.

She said her boyfriend saw the toddler around midnight when she got up and he told her to go back to bed.

They discovered her daughter missing around 6:30 Monday morning.

An extensive search has been underway, centering from the woman's trailer on Dawson Cabin Road in Onslow County, North Carolina.

Multiple helicopters have been used in that effort, along with deputies and firefighters from at least four volunteer fire departments.

So far, there has been no sign of the little girl and her mother Kristy is distraught. "If anybody knows where she is at or any information, just please call the sheriff's department or notify anybody. She could be anywhere. She is very sweet loving girl. Long brown hair, blue eyes. Goes by Mariah. She has walking difficulties, so please, if anybody sees her. She is three-years-old, please notify them."

Several media outlets have reported that the FBI is now involved in the case.

