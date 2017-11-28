Cousins arrested in woman's death

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

As many as 25,000 bugs could be living in your Christmas tree! Score one for #TeamArtificial.

As many as 25,000 bugs could be living in your Christmas tree! Score one for #TeamArtificial.

Your real Christmas tree is probably full of bugs

Your real Christmas tree is probably full of bugs

The topic arose during Sunday's competition when a fan-submitted question asked why it's important for men and women to work together to address the issue of sexual misconduct.

The topic arose during Sunday's competition when a fan-submitted question asked why it's important for men and women to work together to address the issue of sexual misconduct.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrests of two cousins in connection with a homicide that occurred Oct. 30.

Antonio McNeal and Egbert Taylor are being held in connection with Sharon Sewell's death. Her body was found after being hit by a car and she had been shot in the head.

Deputies say McNeal and Taylor admitted robbing Sewell for drugs but neither admitted to shooting her.

The men said they drove her out to a remote area and robbed her.

It's unclear if the men knew Sewell previously.