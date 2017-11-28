Cousins arrested in woman's death - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cousins arrested in woman's death

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrests of two cousins in connection with a homicide that occurred Oct. 30.

Antonio McNeal and Egbert Taylor are being held in connection with Sharon Sewell's death. Her body was found after being hit by a car and she had been shot in the head. 

Deputies say McNeal and Taylor admitted robbing Sewell for drugs but neither admitted to shooting her. 

The men said they drove her out to a remote area and robbed her.

It's unclear if the men knew Sewell previously. 

 

