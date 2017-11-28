Bicyclist killed in Belle Glade crash identified - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bicyclist killed in Belle Glade crash identified

A bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle in Belle Glade and later died has been identified.

Saqueo DeJesus, 59, was crossing Avenue F on the morning of Nov. 22, when he crossed into the path of Chevrolet making a left turn from Main Street, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The Chevy hit the right side of the bike and DeJesus was ejected, the sheriff's office said.

He later died from his injuries at St. Mary's Medical Center, according to the sheriff's office.

 

