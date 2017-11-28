Military flare found, removed from Juno Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Military flare found, removed from Juno Beach

A military flare that washed ashore along Juno Beach was removed Tuesday, prompting a brief closure of the nearby pier. 

Chopper 5 flew over the scene just before noon and spotted multiple agencies at the scene.

Police had crime tape around a section of the beach where the flare was found.

Just after noon, a firefighter dug up the device and a large amount of white smoke was released from the flare. 

Juno Beach police, PBSO and fire rescue helped recover the flare.

The pier was reopened around 12:30 p.m.

