Okeechobee Music Fest lineup announced - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Okeechobee Music Fest lineup announced

The Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival has announced its lineup for 2018.

Among the groups performing will be Arcade Fire, Foster the People, Halsey, Travis Scott, Khalid, and Flaming Lips.

The festival takes place March 1 through 4, 2018.

Check out the full lineup here.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.