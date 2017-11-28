Tree service rescues cat stuck in a tree

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

As many as 25,000 bugs could be living in your Christmas tree! Score one for #TeamArtificial.

As many as 25,000 bugs could be living in your Christmas tree! Score one for #TeamArtificial.

Your real Christmas tree is probably full of bugs

Your real Christmas tree is probably full of bugs

The topic arose during Sunday's competition when a fan-submitted question asked why it's important for men and women to work together to address the issue of sexual misconduct.

The topic arose during Sunday's competition when a fan-submitted question asked why it's important for men and women to work together to address the issue of sexual misconduct.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.

A Palm Beach County tree service came to the rescue of a frightened feline that became stuck in a tree in Palm Beach Gardens Tuesday morning.

His owner says the four-month-old Siamese cat was stuck at the top of the tree for more than a day in the Garden Walk community off Military Trail.

He was too scared to come down so today Southeast Arborist tree service came to the rescue.

But it wasn't easy and cat food was needed to coax the animal down.

"It was a little hairy getting up there as thin as it was. Ideally, I would have brought a lift or a bucket truck but got it done, got the cat down safely and just glad to help out the fellow Palm Beach County community," said Mike Casey with Southeast Arborist.

Casey says the company has done a few other cat rescues in the past but this was one of the toughest.

The owners say they are very grateful and will be keeping the kitten inside for a while.