Skimmer found at Port St. Lucie Chevron gas station - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Skimmer found at Port St. Lucie Chevron gas station

PICTURE BY PORT ST. LUCIE POLICE DEPARTMENT PICTURE BY PORT ST. LUCIE POLICE DEPARTMENT

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Port St. Lucie police said a skimming device was found Monday at Chevron gas station.

According to a Facebook post by police, at 11:55 a.m. officers went to a Chevron located in the 1900 block of SW Gatlin Blvd. for reports of a skimmer found at one of the pumps.

RELATED: How to protect yourself from skimmers | New app fights skimmers

An agriculture and consumer protection specialist with Florida Department of Agriculture was conducting inspections at the station when he found and removed the skimmer at pump 9.

Drivers who recently used the gas station should check the status of their card to ensure it has not been compromised.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.