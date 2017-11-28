Fmr. Palm Springs official rejects plea deal - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fmr. Palm Springs official rejects plea deal

A former public services director for the Village of Palm Springs said Tuesday he won't accept a plea deal offered to him.

William Davis Jr. went to court with the intentions of accepting a plea, but after going back and forth with his attorneys, they could not reach an agreement.

Davis was charged in 2016 with unlawful compensation or reward for official behavior. 

Authorities said when Davis was the village's public services director, he received at least $19,500 to speed up the pay out for contractors. 

Davis's trial could start as early as Wednesday.

