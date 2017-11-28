Second suspect arrested in Jupiter homicides - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Second suspect arrested in Jupiter homicides

Jupiter Police announced Tuesday the arrest of an additional suspect in the Jupiter triple homicide on Super Bowl Sunday.

Marcus Steward, 25, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, one count of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle. 

Steward was on a witness list as part of court documents in the first suspect’s case, Christopher Vasata. 

Members of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Steward without incident in Riviera Beach at 12:15 p.m.

Steward is expected to appear before a Palm Beach County judge Wednesday morning. 

Statement from Jupiter Police Chief Frank Kitzerow:

“Due to the complexity of this horrendous crime, Jupiter Police Department Detectives completed a lengthy investigation and have worked tirelessly to examine all pieces of evidence obtained from this incident. As a result, Steward was apprehended and charged today.  I would like to personally thank the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), and the United States Marshals Service for their assistance during this investigation.  Due to the collaborative efforts of all agencies, a dangerous individual will no longer threaten our community.  At this time, there is no further evidence to indicate any other suspects were involved in this incident; and therefore, the case is now closed,” said Chief Frank Kitzerow.      

