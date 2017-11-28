Boynton arrests 16 in year-long drug sweep

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. Boynton Beach police say they have arrested 16 people following a year-long drug investigation.
Dubbed Operation Cherry Pill, police said the investigation targeted drug dealers and focused on curbing opiate-induced overdoses.
10 arrests happened Tuesday. Police said they also seized $1,240 in cash, two handguns and dozens of plastic bags of heroin, cocaine, crack and marijuana.
The other arrests happened in September and October and three other men were taken into custody earlier this month, according to a news release from the department. $21,813 in cash, as well as drugs, were also confiscated, authorities said.
“Lives were saved today,” Boynton Beach Police Chief Jeffrey S. Katz said in a statement. “Addiction is a public health crisis which has a law enforcement component. Today, we and our law enforcement partners reinforce our resolve to address the supply side of this issue. I encourage other community stakeholders to continue addressing the demand component.”
Police said more arrests are expected.
Police said they were helped by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Delray Beach Police Department and Lantana Police Department.
Under arrest, according to Boynton Beach police:
Kunta Riddick – 2/20/77 – Trafficking in heroin – arrested on Sept. 10, 2017
Kelcey Riddick – 2/20/77 – Trafficking in heroin – arrested on Sept. 18, 2017
Arnold Sims – 8/25/61 – Possession of heroin – arrested on Oct. 6, 2017
Derriel Wallace – 8/8/95 - Possession of heroin with intent within 1,000 feet of store, possession of cocaine with intent within 1,000 feet of a store, possession of a firearm during a felony – arrested today
Shadrick Lee – 5/5/64 – Sale of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school and business – arrested today
Jaden Miraj – 1/12/99 – Sale of Heroin – arrested today
Terrence Wilkins – 8/16/91 – Possession of heroin with intent to sell, carrying a concealed firearm – arrested today
Corey Floyd – 1/5/78 – Sale of heroin within 1,000 feet of a business, Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church, sale of carfentanil within 1,000 feet of a church – arrested today
Billy Rollerson – 9/3/90 – Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school or business – arrested today
Keyon Mack – Trafficking in heroin, possession of cocaine with intent to sell 1,000 feet of a business – arrested today
Cedric Petty – 10/20/80 – Resisting an officer without violence – arrested today
Melvin Hall – 2/10/78 – Possession of marijuana under 20 grams – arrested today
Sherwick Jonas – 1/19/79 – Possession of marijuana under 20 grams – arrested today
Facing federal charges:
Lorenzo Edmonds – 9/14/75 – Distribution of a controlled substance, that is, heroin and carfentanil (fentanyl analogue), in violation of 21 USC 841(a)(1) – arrested Nov. 7, 2017
Bryan Preston Todd – 12/17/75 – Knowingly and willfully conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute a controlled substance in violation of 21 USC 841(a)(1), that is fentanyl, fentanyl analogues and heroin. Knowingly and intentionally possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute, that is heroin and fentanyl. – arrested Nov. 7, 2017
Taje Bannister – 10/20/93 – Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, that is, heroin, fentanyl and fentanyl analogues in violation of 21 USC 846. Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in violation of 18 USC 924(c)(1)(A). – arrested Nov. 7, 2017.
Source: BBPD