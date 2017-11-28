Man faces DUI manslaughter in driver's death

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

As many as 25,000 bugs could be living in your Christmas tree! Score one for #TeamArtificial.

Your real Christmas tree is probably full of bugs

The topic arose during Sunday's competition when a fan-submitted question asked why it's important for men and women to work together to address the issue of sexual misconduct.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.

Royal romance: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to wed next year

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A West Palm Beach man has been arrested for a deadly collision that killed a Hialeah woman on March, 18, in suburban West Palm Beach.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Carmen Martinez was killed when her 2008 Mitsubishi Outlander was struck by a 2011 Hyundai Genesis driven by 22-year-old Alexander Acosta.

PBSO says Acosta was driving eastbound on Forest Hill Boulevard at a high rate of speed. Martinez was also traveling eastbound at a much lower speed.

The front of Acosta's vehicle violently impacted the rear of Martinez's vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Acosta and Martinez's passenger were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff's office arrested Acosta Tuesday morning and charged him with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.