Man faces DUI manslaughter in driver's death

Tuesday, November 28 2017 2:15 PM EST2017-11-28 19:15:36 GMT
Wednesday, November 29 2017 2:17 AM EST2017-11-29 07:17:09 GMT
The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.More >>
Monday, November 27 2017 5:14 AM EST2017-11-27 10:14:42 GMT
Tuesday, November 28 2017 1:26 AM EST2017-11-28 06:26:51 GMT
The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.More >>
Monday, November 27 2017 3:14 AM EST2017-11-27 08:14:50 GMT
Monday, November 27 2017 5:43 PM EST2017-11-27 22:43:28 GMT
The topic arose during Sunday's competition when a fan-submitted question asked why it's important for men and women to work together to address the issue of sexual misconduct.More >>
Monday, November 27 2017 1:20 PM EST2017-11-27 18:20:58 GMT
(Source: Wikicommons)
As many as 25,000 bugs could be living in your Christmas tree! Score one for #TeamArtificial. More >>
Wednesday, November 22 2017 1:51 AM EST2017-11-22 06:51:40 GMT
Friday, November 24 2017 9:45 AM EST2017-11-24 14:45:53 GMT
Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.More >>
SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A West Palm Beach man has been arrested for a deadly collision that killed a Hialeah woman on March, 18, in suburban West Palm Beach.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Carmen Martinez was killed when her 2008 Mitsubishi Outlander was struck by a 2011 Hyundai Genesis driven by 22-year-old Alexander Acosta.
PBSO says Acosta was driving eastbound on Forest Hill Boulevard at a high rate of speed. Martinez was also traveling eastbound at a much lower speed.
The front of Acosta's vehicle violently impacted the rear of Martinez's vehicle.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Acosta and Martinez's passenger were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
The sheriff's office arrested Acosta Tuesday morning and charged him with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.
