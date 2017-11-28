Man faces DUI manslaughter in driver's death - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man faces DUI manslaughter in driver's death

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A West Palm Beach man has been arrested for a deadly collision that killed a Hialeah woman on March, 18, in suburban West Palm Beach.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Carmen Martinez was killed when her 2008 Mitsubishi Outlander was struck by a 2011 Hyundai Genesis driven by 22-year-old Alexander Acosta.

PBSO says Acosta was driving eastbound on Forest Hill Boulevard at a high rate of speed. Martinez was also traveling eastbound at a much lower speed.

The front of Acosta's vehicle violently impacted the rear of Martinez's vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Acosta and Martinez's passenger were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff's office arrested Acosta Tuesday morning and charged him with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

 

