Christmas tree shortage affecting South Florida

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

As many as 25,000 bugs could be living in your Christmas tree! Score one for #TeamArtificial.

As many as 25,000 bugs could be living in your Christmas tree! Score one for #TeamArtificial.

Your real Christmas tree is probably full of bugs

Your real Christmas tree is probably full of bugs

The topic arose during Sunday's competition when a fan-submitted question asked why it's important for men and women to work together to address the issue of sexual misconduct.

The topic arose during Sunday's competition when a fan-submitted question asked why it's important for men and women to work together to address the issue of sexual misconduct.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday are in the books. Now it's time for home holiday preparations.

If you're in the market for a Christmas tree, do not wait. The National Christmas Tree Association says there is a shortage due to a lack of planting many years ago.

At Happy Holiday Christmas Trees, Sam Pearlstein has a good selection. However, he is concerned about a tree shortage at his farms in North Carolina.

"No trees to make 8-7 foot," said Pearlstein.

He says the shortage stems from a lack of planting nearly ten years ago.

For now, he doesn't expect to increase prices. "Hopefully next year I don't have to increase them," said Pearlstein.

In Boynton Beach, Bob Pilon is dealing with a similar issue. "Shipping has gone up, it's just something with the trees," said Pilon.

Both say it's best to buy your tree before December 15th.