Christmas tree shortage affecting South Florida

Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday are in the books. Now it's time for home holiday preparations.

If you're in the market for a Christmas tree, do not wait. The National Christmas Tree Association says there is a shortage due to a lack of planting many years ago.

At Happy Holiday Christmas Trees, Sam Pearlstein has a good selection. However, he is concerned about a tree shortage at his farms in North Carolina.

"No trees to make 8-7 foot," said Pearlstein.

He says the shortage stems from a lack of planting nearly ten years ago.

For now, he doesn't expect to increase prices. "Hopefully next year I don't have to increase them," said Pearlstein.

In Boynton Beach, Bob Pilon is dealing with a similar issue. "Shipping has gone up, it's just something with the trees," said Pilon.

Both say it's best to buy your tree before December 15th.

