Screen shortage causing delay in Irma repairs

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

The topic arose during Sunday's competition when a fan-submitted question asked why it's important for men and women to work together to address the issue of sexual misconduct.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.

If you have a screened patio, chances are you're dealing with torn screens and damaged beams from fallen trees or branches during the storm.

"We're just overloaded. We probably get 20 calls a day for storm repair," said Roy Smith,

Customers are still waiting to get their hurricane-damaged screens fixed.

Local businesses like Roy Smith Screens and Shutters say because Hurricane Irma was so large, they're still scrambling to catch up.

"Not enough labor, not enough material," said Smith. "Storm hit the whole state. So the whole state is using the materials."

There's a major shortage of fiberglass screens rolls, which can cost $500 a pop. Any rolls they do get, have to be put toward contract work first.

"Right now, we have to put an order in every week. We're only allocated so many rolls of screen. Some of the larger rolls are on back order," said Smith.

Smith showed us the backlog of customers still waiting for repairs but he can't get to them all.

"It's a lot of stress, unfortunately we can't help everybody," said Smith.

Andy Fontaine says his screen business has been non-stop since Hurricane Irma.

"There's so many screens out across the state," said Fontaine. "That manufacturers are just literally having a hard time keeping up with the demand. It's such a massive storm and there's only so many companies and so many people out here."

He estimates it could take another six months before business returns to normal.

"Smile and dial! Try to get guys out there that are licensed and in good standing with the state. Have to exercise a little bit of patience," he said.

You can check businesses through the better business bureau or www.sunbiz.org.

The average cost to fix screening can be at least $100 a panel, it costs even more for ceiling screens.

