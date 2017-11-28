Victim's family reacts to arrest in IRC

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

At first, it was thought to be a hit and run, but an Indian River County woman, whose body was discovered on a rural dirt road, was actually murdered. Two cousins have been arrested and charged with her death.

“I miss her so much. I miss her," said Dave Kievit Tuesday afternoon. He's the brother of Sharon Sewell.

“She was the most giving, loving person you could meet. She would do anything for anybody," said Kievit.

Sewell, murdered the night of October 30 allegedly at the hands of cousins Antonio McNeal and Egbert Taylor.

“If her car was in running condition, this never would have happened," said Kievit.



Kievit says his sister loved animals, but lived her life in chronic physical pain. The night she died,

Kievit said she told him her car needed brakes. She never mentioned needing a ride to get a prescription.

Surveillance video captured Sewell and McNeal at a Brevard County pharmacy.

Taylor, McNeal and Sewell ended up on a stretch of dirt road along 61st Street. Taylor and McNeal said they had car trouble so they got Sewell to get out of the passenger seat and asked her to help them put water in the radiator.

But it was a trick. Sewell was shot, and left on the road.

“Just for the mere greed of reselling these pills, they end the ladies life, said Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar.

Sheriff Loar says McNeal had only been out of prison six months after a four year stint behind bars. But they knew where he was the night of the murder.

“One would think a career criminal would know he has a GPS ankle bracelet on him," said Sheriff Loar.

Neither man has admitted pulling the trigger but after the crimes, the sheriff says the cousins burned the victim’s purse behind a home in Wabasso. Kievit, relieved to hear of the arrests, was recently diagnosed with cancer, and was hoping he could lean on his sister.

“She would just stop by my house and say I love you David, how are you doing?”

Sewell also leaves behind a son, daughter, and 3 grandchildren.

