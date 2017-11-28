Man dealing with low wire asks for WPTV's help

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

As many as 25,000 bugs could be living in your Christmas tree! Score one for #TeamArtificial.

The topic arose during Sunday's competition when a fan-submitted question asked why it's important for men and women to work together to address the issue of sexual misconduct.

A local man living with a low hanging Comcast cable wire for a month, drooping down far enough so kids could reach it, was frustrated with its customer service, so he came to NewsChannel 5 for help.

A picture of Abdul Hassan says it all.

“The wire was right here. I can just stand here and put my hand on the wire and hold onto it right here,” he said, reinforcing the photo of him holding the wire barely above the roof of his car.

For a month, the unincorporated Lake Worth man called Comcast, and repeatedly asked to send a crew to raise it, but got nowhere. Meanwhile, some neighborhood kids took interest in it.

“The kids can just jump on the wire and pull it. And who knows how far down it will go with them playing on the wire,” he said. “(Comcast is) giving us different ticket numbers and everything and nothing is happening,” he said after multiple calls.

So, he called NewsChannel 5. And we called Comcast and told him we’d meet him at his house to show us the problem. When we arrived, Comcast was there.

“It’s just amazing to know that at least our newscast people here can help us to achieve something that we couldn’t. It’s been such a big inconvenience. I’m really, really happy a pleased to know that, only today, you called, we spoke on the phone, and within a few minutes, I saw the truck and like wow, they’re here already.”

The technician secured the wire, out of reach and told him there is still more work to be done.

“They have officially acknowledged it and I’m glad that they did. Without you guys and the television stations I don’t that this would have ever happened,” he said.

The Comcast representative said the wire drooping was likely caused by Hurricane Irma.