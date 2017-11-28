Ethics official: Can't look at Boca mayor ruling

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

As many as 25,000 bugs could be living in your Christmas tree! Score one for #TeamArtificial.

The topic arose during Sunday's competition when a fan-submitted question asked why it's important for men and women to work together to address the issue of sexual misconduct.

The Palm Beach County Commission on Ethics will not be investigating, overturning, or even re-affirming, an old ruling that said Mayor Susan Haynie had no conflict of interest, when voting on proposals that benefit the largest commercial property owners in the city.

The City Council asked for an investigation after a Palm Beach Post report found a company Mayor Haynie and her husband founded, has been collecting thousands from a company controlled by the Batmasians, for years.

The Commission on Ethics may not be re-looking at the 2013 opinion Mayor Haynie has relied upon, but in a letter dated Tuesday, they did stress that in their original ruling, they were clear to say Mayor Haynie could not vote "if the investor in question was an applicant or the developer." In their investigation, the Palm Beach Post found in all 12 votes Haynie made, the Batmasians were the applicant or the developer. Since the story broke 2 weeks ago, Mayor Susan Haynie has stood behind this 2013 opinion, that said she had no conflict of interest voting on issues related to the Batmasians.

That wasn't enough for the council, who was worried about the fact it looked like the city attorney was working hard to get that favorable ruling. The City Attorney went back and forth with ethics investigators for 5 months in 2013, changing the wording of her request several times.

To make sure Haynie has been following the opinion correctly, City Council wanted the commission to look at the opinion again, and either "affirm or re-address the ruling." In a letter responding to council though, the commission said, in part, they can't do anything because an advisory opinion applies only to "future acts" and the commission cannot go back and review Haynie's previous votes.

Council members also introduced Tuesday night, new ethics rules they intend to adopt at the next council meeting. Those rules say that from now on, when an official seeks out an Ethics opinion, all council members will get a copy of the request, and it will be put online. Same goes for any follow-up responses, which happened in 2013. The opinions also can no longer be anonymous. In 2013, when the City Attorney sought out the opinion on behalf of the mayor, she did not include the mayor's name or the Batmasian name.

A public hearing on those proposed new rules will takes place at the City Council Workshop on December 11.

As for the Commission on Ethics, while they may not be re-visiting their 2013 ruling, we do know if they have asked the city of Boca Raton to hand over emails related to Mayor Susan Haynie's voting controversy.