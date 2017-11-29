2 People hurt in Fort Pierce double shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 People hurt in Fort Pierce double shooting

Fort Pierce police said two people were injured in a double shooting overnight.

Spokesman Ed Cunningham said the shooting occurred at a home on 2708 South 17th St. around midnight.

The conditions of the two victims are unknown.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details as they become available.

 

