Brightline to start running in December - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Brightline to start running in December

Could it be that finally the highly-anticipated, high-speed train linking West Palm Beach with Fort Lauderdale and points south will start running?

RELATED: PHOTOS - Inside look at Brightline trains | West Palm Brightline station unveiled

The Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches said yes, we can expect trips to get underway next month.

“December it is,” said Dennis Grady, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of
the Palm Beaches says the end of the wait is in sight.

“In the next 31 to 32 days we’re going to have the opportunity to go straight from West Palm
to downtown Fort Lauderdale in the newest and fastest passenger train in the United States."

It is just the first phase of the project. The next step will be to add the Miami leg of trip, and then, eventually extend it north to Orlando.

There has been plenty of excitement already from downtown business owners like Sharlyn Davis of Cafe Sweets Bakery.

"I just hope we see more, especially foot traffic, on our street,” said Davis.

Her bakery is just a block away from the Brightline station.

And just a few storefronts down, Mary Ligon and her husband own Ceron jewelers. They’re also looking forward to the Brightline business boost.

“We’re very excited. Extremely excited. We’re hoping it will happen soon,” said Ligon.

While things may finally be on track for December, these businesses are making sure to be cautiously optimistic. Hoping it's really, finally happening.

“Originally we heard June. Then we heard July, and hopefully it’s going to be soon,” said Davis.

Brightline is not commenting. The public is still waiting to find out how much it will cost and how often it will run.

