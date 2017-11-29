Dr. Avossa speaks on teacher salaries, shortage

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

As many as 25,000 bugs could be living in your Christmas tree! Score one for #TeamArtificial.

As many as 25,000 bugs could be living in your Christmas tree! Score one for #TeamArtificial.

Your real Christmas tree is probably full of bugs

Your real Christmas tree is probably full of bugs

The topic arose during Sunday's competition when a fan-submitted question asked why it's important for men and women to work together to address the issue of sexual misconduct.

The topic arose during Sunday's competition when a fan-submitted question asked why it's important for men and women to work together to address the issue of sexual misconduct.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Palm Beach County School superintendent Dr. Robert Avossa is hopeful Gov. Rick Scott and the Florida Legislature can put more money aside this upcoming session to increase teacher salaries.

Avossa said Palm Beach County teachers' starting pay of $41,000 per year does not support the needs of the county.

Scott proposed a $200 increase per student last year but only half that amount was approved.

"We're a growing school district, and we have a hard time being competitive with salaries. The fact that we still have teacher vacancies, and it's November, is troublesome," said Avossa.

The school district is hosting a teacher job fair in Belle Glade on Dec. 15. Teachers in Belle Glade receive an extra $3,000 per year.