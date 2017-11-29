Dr. Avossa speaks on teacher salaries, shortage - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dr. Avossa speaks on teacher salaries, shortage

Palm Beach County School superintendent Dr. Robert Avossa is hopeful Gov. Rick Scott and the Florida Legislature can put more money aside this upcoming session to increase teacher salaries.

Avossa said Palm Beach County teachers' starting pay of $41,000 per year does not support the needs of the county.

Scott proposed a $200 increase per student last year but only half that amount was approved.

"We're a growing school district, and we have a hard time being competitive with salaries. The fact that we still have teacher vacancies, and it's November, is troublesome," said Avossa.

The school district is hosting a teacher job fair in Belle Glade on Dec. 15. Teachers in Belle Glade receive an extra $3,000 per year.

