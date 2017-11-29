'Today' anchor Matt Lauer fired by NBC News

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

The topic arose during Sunday's competition when a fan-submitted question asked why it's important for men and women to work together to address the issue of sexual misconduct.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC News says longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer has been fired for “inappropriate sexual behavior.”

Lauer’s co-anchor Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of Wednesday’s "Today" show. Guthrie said she learned of Lauer's firing moments before going on the air.

Guthrie read a statement from NBC News chairman Andy Lack, stating that the company has received a detailed complaint from a colleague Monday night "about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace" by Lauer. Lack’s statement said the company found that after a serious review of the complaint it represented “a clear violation” of the company’s standards, and Lauer was terminated as a result.

Lack added in his statement that it was the first complaint about Lauer in more than 20 years at NBC, but “we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

The move comes a week after CBS News fired morning anchor Charlie Rose amid reports of sexual misconduct.

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

NBC News fires 'Today' anchor Matt Lauer after sexual misconduct review https://t.co/Hu8k7dVyCW pic.twitter.com/fJHZ9JXRf0 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 29, 2017

NBC fires Matt Lauer over alleged inappropriate sexual conduct