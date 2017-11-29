Jupiter triple murder suspect to appear in court

The topic arose during Sunday's competition when a fan-submitted question asked why it's important for men and women to work together to address the issue of sexual misconduct.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

The second man arrested in a Jupiter triple homicide on Super Bowl Sunday is expected to appear in court Wednesday morning.

Marcus Jamal Steward, 25, of Riviera Beach will appear before a judge at 9:30 a.m. for his first appearance on murder charges after he was arrested Tuesday.

Jupiter police say DNA evidence linked Steward to the killings.

Investigators found his DNA on one of the guns used in the shooting and on gloves and a shirt found in one of the victim's cars.

Three young people were shot and killed at the Super Bowl party on Mohawk Street in Jupiter that February night.

The police chief says he's confident there are no more suspects on the loose, and the case is closed.

Christopher Vasata was also arrested in this case in March. He remains in jail without bond.