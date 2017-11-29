Jupiter triple murder suspect to appear in court - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Jupiter triple murder suspect to appear in court

The second man arrested in a Jupiter triple homicide on Super Bowl Sunday is expected to appear in court Wednesday morning.

Marcus Jamal Steward, 25, of Riviera Beach will appear before a judge at 9:30 a.m. for his first appearance on murder charges after he was arrested Tuesday.

Jupiter police say DNA evidence linked Steward to the killings.

Investigators found his DNA on one of the guns used in the shooting and on gloves and a shirt found in one of the victim's cars.

Three young people were shot and killed at the Super Bowl party on Mohawk Street in Jupiter that February night.

The police chief says he's confident there are no more suspects on the loose, and the case is closed.

Christopher Vasata was also arrested in this case in March. He remains in jail without bond.

