Microsoft plans to rebuild its headquarters - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Microsoft plans to rebuild its headquarters

SEATTLE (AP) — Microsoft says it's overhauling its longtime headquarters with an 18-building construction project that will make room for another 8,000 workers.

The announcement came ahead of the company's annual shareholders meeting Wednesday.

Microsoft's decision to expand on the footprint of its campus in Redmond, Washington, its home since 1986, is in contrast to the highly-publicized office expansion plans of Seattle-based Amazon.

Amazon has been looking at cities across North America for a spot to build a second headquarters that will be as big at its Seattle hub.

Microsoft Corp.'s current Redmond campus employs about 47,000 people in 125 buildings. The company says its project will include renovations and new construction and will take 5 to 7 years.

It's also promising $150 million in transportation improvements and other public amenities.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.