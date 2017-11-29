Microsoft plans to rebuild its headquarters

The topic arose during Sunday's competition when a fan-submitted question asked why it's important for men and women to work together to address the issue of sexual misconduct.

The topic arose during Sunday's competition when a fan-submitted question asked why it's important for men and women to work together to address the issue of sexual misconduct.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

SEATTLE (AP) — Microsoft says it's overhauling its longtime headquarters with an 18-building construction project that will make room for another 8,000 workers.

The announcement came ahead of the company's annual shareholders meeting Wednesday.

Microsoft's decision to expand on the footprint of its campus in Redmond, Washington, its home since 1986, is in contrast to the highly-publicized office expansion plans of Seattle-based Amazon.

Amazon has been looking at cities across North America for a spot to build a second headquarters that will be as big at its Seattle hub.

Microsoft Corp.'s current Redmond campus employs about 47,000 people in 125 buildings. The company says its project will include renovations and new construction and will take 5 to 7 years.

It's also promising $150 million in transportation improvements and other public amenities.