90-Year-old woman dies in Palm Beach Co. crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

90-Year-old woman dies in Palm Beach Co. crash

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a 90-year-old woman was killed in a crash Nov. 21 in suburban Boynton Beach. 

The wreck happened at about 2:10 p.m. near the intersection of Gateway Boulevard and Jog Road. 

PBSO said a 2018 Nissan Altima was traveling south on Jog Road and entered the left turn lane to eastbound Gateway Boulevard.

A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling north in the center lane of Jog Road directly behind a 2015 Honda Accord in the same lane within the intersection of Gateway Boulevard and Jog Road.

The Altima turned into the path of the Cruze within the intersection.

The driver's front of the Altima violently struck the driver's front of the Cruze, which then struck the Accord.

Irene Dworkin, a passenger in the Cruze who lived in suburban Delray Beach, died from complications of her injuries at 10:25 p.m. on Nov. 21.   

The three drivers of the cars received minor injuries.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.