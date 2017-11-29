90-Year-old woman dies in Palm Beach Co. crash

The topic arose during Sunday's competition when a fan-submitted question asked why it's important for men and women to work together to address the issue of sexual misconduct.

The topic arose during Sunday's competition when a fan-submitted question asked why it's important for men and women to work together to address the issue of sexual misconduct.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a 90-year-old woman was killed in a crash Nov. 21 in suburban Boynton Beach.

The wreck happened at about 2:10 p.m. near the intersection of Gateway Boulevard and Jog Road.

PBSO said a 2018 Nissan Altima was traveling south on Jog Road and entered the left turn lane to eastbound Gateway Boulevard.

A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling north in the center lane of Jog Road directly behind a 2015 Honda Accord in the same lane within the intersection of Gateway Boulevard and Jog Road.

The Altima turned into the path of the Cruze within the intersection.

The driver's front of the Altima violently struck the driver's front of the Cruze, which then struck the Accord.

Irene Dworkin, a passenger in the Cruze who lived in suburban Delray Beach, died from complications of her injuries at 10:25 p.m. on Nov. 21.

The three drivers of the cars received minor injuries.