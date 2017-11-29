3rd Annual No Shave November Young Lawyers Section Happy Hour - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

3rd Annual No Shave November Young Lawyers Section Happy Hour

West Palm Beach, FLA - The Young Lawyers Section of the Palm Beach County Bar Association is hosting their third annual No Shave November Happy Hour, benefiting the Cancer Alliance of Help and Hope and the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County. 

Date

Thursday, November 30, 2017

Time

5:30 PM-7:00 PM

Registration Closes Thursday, November 30, 2017 12:00 p.m.

Location

The Ibar at PGA National Resort and Spa.

More information here.

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

