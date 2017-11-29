3rd Annual No Shave November Young Lawyers Section Happy Hour

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

West Palm Beach, FLA - The Young Lawyers Section of the Palm Beach County Bar Association is hosting their third annual No Shave November Happy Hour, benefiting the Cancer Alliance of Help and Hope and the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County.

Date

Thursday, November 30, 2017

Time

5:30 PM-7:00 PM

Registration Closes Thursday, November 30, 2017 12:00 p.m.

Location

The Ibar at PGA National Resort and Spa.

