Human smuggling event intercepted Saturday

The topic arose during Sunday's competition when a fan-submitted question asked why it's important for men and women to work together to address the issue of sexual misconduct.

The topic arose during Sunday's competition when a fan-submitted question asked why it's important for men and women to work together to address the issue of sexual misconduct.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- The Coast Guard has transferred 24 people involved in a suspected human smuggling case to U.S. Border Patrol agents in Lake Worth for processing.

A 25-foot center console boat was intercepted on Saturday approximately 9 miles east of West Palm Beach.

The Coast Guard says the suspected smugglers are reportedly one U.S. citizen and one Bahamian.

Passengers on the boat included six Haitians, six Ecuadorians, four Chinese, three Bolivians, two Azerbaijanis and one Dominican.