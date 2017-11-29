Human smuggling event intercepted Saturday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Human smuggling event intercepted Saturday

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- The Coast Guard has transferred 24 people involved in a suspected human smuggling case to U.S. Border Patrol agents in Lake Worth for processing.

A 25-foot center console boat was intercepted on Saturday approximately 9 miles east of West Palm Beach.

The Coast Guard says the suspected smugglers are reportedly one U.S. citizen and one Bahamian.

Passengers on the boat included six Haitians, six Ecuadorians, four Chinese, three Bolivians, two Azerbaijanis and one Dominican. 

