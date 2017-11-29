Man who said mom possessed by Satan sentenced

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man who told police he attacked and killed his 82-year-old mother because he believed she was possessed by Satan has been sentenced to eight to 15 years in prison.

The Rutland Herald reports 55-year-old Roderick Geronimo was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to manslaughter in July in the 2012 death of his mother, Gertrudes Alwardt. The East Poultney resident said no one was more sorry for her loss than he was.

Police say Geronimo pushed a table into her and hit her over the head with wine decanters before pouring water into her mouth to "cast the devil out."

Alwardt died of blunt force trauma to the head and torso.

The defense and prosecution said Geronimo was suffering a psychotic episode at the time, and his charge was reduced from murder.

___