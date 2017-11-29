Fort Pierce police identify 2 men shot overnight - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fort Pierce police identify 2 men shot overnight

Fort Pierce police said two people were injured in a double shooting overnight.

Spokesman Ed Cunningham said the shooting occurred at a home on 2708 South 17th St. shortly before midnight.

The two victims, identified as Justen Zinker, 31, and Derek Sansing, 27, both of Fort Pierce were taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center.

Zinker was treated and released. Sansing is in critical condition.  

Crime scene investigators were at the home most of the night.

A motive for the shooting is unclear.

Cunningham said the case is still under investigation.

