Figure in triple murder case enters guilty plea - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Figure in triple murder case enters guilty plea

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A man facing weapons charges, who was living at the Jupiter home where three people were murdered, has entered into a plea agreement with the United States Attorney's Office.

Charles Vorpagel has agreed to plead guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Vorpagel lived in the home where Kelli J. Doherty, 20, of Tequesta, Brandi El-Salhy, 24, of Gainesville and Sean P. Henry, 25, of Jupiter, were shot Super Bowl Sunday.

Marcus Jamal Steward, 25, and Christopher Vasata, 24, face charges in connection with the killings.

Defense attorneys are asking the court to allow Vorpagle to be held in federal custody in Miami because he is still a witness in the Jupiter homicides and they don't want him near the suspects.

Vorpagel will be sentenced at a later date. One of the charges carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.