Figure in triple murder case enters guilty plea

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A man facing weapons charges, who was living at the Jupiter home where three people were murdered, has entered into a plea agreement with the United States Attorney's Office.

Charles Vorpagel has agreed to plead guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Vorpagel lived in the home where Kelli J. Doherty, 20, of Tequesta, Brandi El-Salhy, 24, of Gainesville and Sean P. Henry, 25, of Jupiter, were shot Super Bowl Sunday.

Marcus Jamal Steward, 25, and Christopher Vasata, 24, face charges in connection with the killings.

Defense attorneys are asking the court to allow Vorpagle to be held in federal custody in Miami because he is still a witness in the Jupiter homicides and they don't want him near the suspects.

Vorpagel will be sentenced at a later date. One of the charges carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.