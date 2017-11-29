Suspect nabbed in Worth Avenue burglary spree

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

Palm Beach police said they caught a man responsible for a series of smash-and-grab-burglaries on the island.

Renald Louis, 22, of suburban West Palm Beach is charged with five counts of burglary and multiple counts of grand theft and damaging property.

Louis is accused of smashing the front door of the Only Authentics shop and sealing five Chanel handbags worth more than $20,000 on Nov. 28.

Police reported initially responding to Worth Avenue early Tuesday morning for the alarm sounding to the Gucci store after Louis tried smashing the glass front door.

Minutes later, a security guard at The Everglades Club spotted a black man running onto the property carrying a black backpack, according to an arrest report. Police said they found the five Chanel handbags inside the backpack.

Investigators believe they have linked Louis to three other burglaries committed in October and November.

On Oct. 26, police say Louis broke into the Kasha McKee Gallery and stole a computer and equipment.

Surveillance video captured Louis on Nov. 8 inside the Louis Vuitton store smashing a display case and stealing handbags worth nearly $15,000, according to court records. The store manager reported the cost to repair the display case to be $10,000.

Police discovered a listing on the app “Offer Up” with handbags similar to the ones stolen under an account registered to Louis.

Records show Louis is accusing of smashing the front door to Blesk Jewelry on Nov. 26 and stealing $11,500 worth of jewelry.

After police arrested Louis on Nov. 28, he allegedly told them he used to work on as a cleaner at a Worth Avenue restaurant. He admitted to all five burglaries and said he stole the items to pay his bills because he couldn’t get a job that pays as well, the report states.

The owner of Only Authentics estimated it would cost $2,500 to repair the door and polish marble floors damaged from broken glass.

Louis is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.