West Palm Beach man faces 14 child porn charges

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A West Palm Beach man is facing child pornography charges.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested 23-year-old Tyler Bertolami at his home on Wednesday, November 29, 2017.

Police say the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).

On October 6, 2017, the West Palm Beach Police Department and the ICAC Task Force executed a search warrant at Bertolami's apartment on Village Boulevard in West Palm Beach.

Police say a forensic examination of electronic devices recovered at his apartment yielded 14 images depicting children engaged in sexual acts.

Tyler Bertolami is charged with 14 counts of Possession of Child Pornography. He is expected to face a Palm Beach County judge on Thursday morning.

